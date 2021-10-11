Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Let it go’, ‘Waste of time’ – Many Derby County fans react to significant announcement

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have lodged an appeal against the points deduction that they received last month.

The Rams were docked 12 points by the EFL after entering administration and are currently bottom of the Championship standings.

As confirmed by the EFL’s official website, this particular appeal will now be referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representation from both parties before making a decision.

A report from The Athletic in September revealed that Derby made up to 20 of their staff redundant as a result of their financial difficulties.

Yet to find a new owner for the Rams, the club’s administrators will be hoping to sanction a sale in the not too distant future.

According to BBC Sport, Derby will try to convince the arbitration panel that the club’s current issues were caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of 22

What was the colour of Derby's away kit last season?

After the EFL revealed on their communications Twitter account that the Championship club had submitted an appeal, many Derby fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Derby will be looking to close the gap between them and safety to four points this weekend by securing a victory over Preston North End.


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Let it go’, ‘Waste of time’ – Many Derby County fans react to significant announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: