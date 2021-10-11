‘Let it go’, ‘Waste of time’ – Many Derby County fans react to significant announcement

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have lodged an appeal against the points deduction that they received last month.

The Rams were docked 12 points by the EFL after entering administration and are currently bottom of the Championship standings.

As confirmed by the EFL’s official website, this particular appeal will now be referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representation from both parties before making a decision.

A report from The Athletic in September revealed that Derby made up to 20 of their staff redundant as a result of their financial difficulties.

Yet to find a new owner for the Rams, the club’s administrators will be hoping to sanction a sale in the not too distant future.

According to BBC Sport, Derby will try to convince the arbitration panel that the club’s current issues were caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the EFL revealed on their communications Twitter account that the Championship club had submitted an appeal, many Derby fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Let it go lads, all over again 🙄 https://t.co/wsCTDylUQQ — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Reecedcfc) October 11, 2021

Waste of time. Waste of money. Smoke & mirrors from the administrators to try & show they care. 20 people made redundant. Creditors need paying. No chance of overturning or reducing it. Supporters didn’t buy the COVID argument so why should the EFL? Not a good look. #dcfcfans https://t.co/HM9vZ9UFTi — Daniel Warwick (@derbydaniel) October 11, 2021

If we somehow get this points deduction removed… 🙏 https://t.co/3JEzvKKb4A — Luke 'Pingu' (@LukePingu) October 11, 2021

Never a dull day https://t.co/7bw05novSL — Sam Walters (@SamWal) October 11, 2021

This is ridiculous. #dcfc finances were a mess before anyone had heard of COVID.

If EFL do lose, it opens the floodgates for clubs to shed creditor stack-up, at minimal cost. HMRC will be very concerned. Logically (& rightly) should make them less amenable to negotiate with us. https://t.co/bJQubbrhvZ — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) October 11, 2021

Let it go lads… no need to drag this on again! — scott (@scottneedham88) October 11, 2021

I'm a Derby fan. Certainly Covid has had a huge effect. However, we're in such a mess mainly because of years of poor direction.

If we win the appeal, it's good. But, I just want to forget the past and move on. — Josh Rogan (@ossieend) October 11, 2021

Great news. And fully justified appeal given the circumstances! — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) October 11, 2021

It begins again 🐏 — Andy Vallans (@AndyVallans64) October 11, 2021

Derby will be looking to close the gap between them and safety to four points this weekend by securing a victory over Preston North End.