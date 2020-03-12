‘Let him show his worth’, ‘Surely not’ – Many West Brom fans have their say on attacker’s future

Kenneth Zohore has failed to make an impact for the Baggies since joining the club from Cardiff City back in the summer, with the Danish striker having only found the back of the net on five occasions for the Midlands club.

Competing directly with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu for a starting spot up front in Slaven Bilic’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, the towering forward has often cut a frustrated and isolated figure since making his West Brom bow.

His current form is a far cry from what the striker had to offer during his time at former club Cardiff, with the Copenhagen born forward having netted 24 goals in just over 60 starts for the Bluebirds.

Given his poor form of late, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Real West Brom Fanzone for their opinion on whether the club should get rid of the striker this summer or not, yielding a flurry of responses from the club’s supporters.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Hawthorns faithful via social media earlier today.

Wayne Antony English: Yes.

Mark Abbey: Yes.

Neil Cox: Surely not.

Mark Abraham: He can turn his career around like he has before.

Charlie Woodruffe: Yes and we’ll sell him for nothing.

Benn Thomas May: Let him show his worth.

Samuel Roberts: No, he suits the way we play more than our other strikers.

Les Bayliss: No.