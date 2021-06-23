‘Let him go’, ‘Pay up’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer development shared

Sheffield Wednesday’s Julian Borner is attracting interest from Hannover 96, although the Owls are demanding a fee before letting the defender go.

The 30-year-old is already thought to have agreed terms with the Bundesliga II outfit and it had been suggested he could move to Germany on a free transfer.

However, Yorkshire Live have provided an update on the future of the player, as they confirmed that Wednesday want a fee for the centre-back and talks are underway for that to happen.

It’s fair to say that this stance divided opinion among the fans, as many recognise that Borner isn’t going to command a big fee when you take into account his age and that he has just one year left on his deal at Hillsborough.

So, some feel that they should let him go, whereas others are pleased that the Owls are trying to get some funds in.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Good we want fees for these players and not let them walk away for nothing we need money back into the Club ASAP 🔵⚪🦉 — Alex Young (@AlexYoung1867) June 23, 2021

Will take anything from 250-500k for him — Chris (@BearWithMeA2nd) June 23, 2021

Yeah, we can't just let him go for free whilst he's still contracted to us! — Owlsfan94 (@Owlsfan941) June 23, 2021

How much do we want for him I’ll pay it for them 👍 — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) June 23, 2021

No point keeping him, not playing him or him being unhappy when we could be saving on the wage bill. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 23, 2021

Just let him go ffs. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 23, 2021

If they want him pay up. — Ads2UTO (@adam2swfc) June 23, 2021