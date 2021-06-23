Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Let him go’, ‘Pay up’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer development shared

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s Julian Borner is attracting interest from Hannover 96, although the Owls are demanding a fee before letting the defender go.

The 30-year-old is already thought to have agreed terms with the Bundesliga II outfit and it had been suggested he could move to Germany on a free transfer.

However, Yorkshire Live have provided an update on the future of the player, as they confirmed that Wednesday want a fee for the centre-back and talks are underway for that to happen.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Jose Semedo

It’s fair to say that this stance divided opinion among the fans, as many recognise that Borner isn’t going to command a big fee when you take into account his age and that he has just one year left on his deal at Hillsborough.

So, some feel that they should let him go, whereas others are pleased that the Owls are trying to get some funds in.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Let him go’, ‘Pay up’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer development shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: