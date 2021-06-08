‘Let him go’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 24-year-old’s City Ground situation

Joao Carvalho’s future at Nottingham Forest continues to remain uncertain after a disappointing end to the season.

The Reds’ club-record signing has failed to set the world alight since his £13.2million move from Benfica to the City Ground, and was sent on loan to Almeria in the summer.

Carvalho made 36 appearances in all competitions for Almeria, failing to score and registering three assists for the Spanish outfit.

Almeria’s season culminated in heartbreak, though. The club lost 3-0 to Girona in the Spanish Segunda play-offs over two legs, with Carvalho being taken off at half-time in the first leg and being left on the bench in the second leg.

What lies in store for Carvalho remains uncertain. Almeria have an option to make Carvalho’s move permanent, but that now appears unlikely after missing out on promotion to La Liga.

Carvalho’s form for Almeria may not have warranted a permanent move to Spain, either, so it remains to be seen what happens next for him.

Some Forest fans have been reacting to Carvalho’s situation, as the Portuguese midfielder looks to weave his way into Chris Hughton’s plans.

Here’s what they have had to say, as Carvalho’s season in Spain comes to an end…

Nowhere near good enough. Will do well to recoup our losses and finally draw a line under it. — Mike (@msmcglau) June 8, 2021

I would have him back. Talented but had his confidence knocked. Isn’t the issue with Mendes being his agent? Unless that has changed would be surprised to see him with us next season. — JustinAH (@JustinHearn1) June 8, 2021

If he couldnt get it done with Almeria…..let him go — Grousedad (@grousedad) June 8, 2021

I'd love to see him back, think he just needs to play under the right manager for his style — Dominic Toplis (@MrToplis89) June 8, 2021

Not great stats in all honesty but I still think he’s a rea talent. — James Taylor (@jtweets92) June 8, 2021

I think saying he is a confidence player is a bit like accepting he’s not going to be good all the time. Quality players demonstrate their ability all the time. As much as I like him I think his time maybe has passed. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) June 8, 2021

Think we were blinded my Mendes in this one. Hope he can turn it around but it’s not looking likely now 😔 — TomThorn (@ThornStinger) June 8, 2021

Not robust enough for the championship failed in 2nd division in Spain get him sold — craig (@greenyc77) June 8, 2021