‘Let him go’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 24-year-old’s City Ground situation

Joao Carvalho’s future at Nottingham Forest continues to remain uncertain after a disappointing end to the season.

The Reds’ club-record signing has failed to set the world alight since his £13.2million move from Benfica to the City Ground, and was sent on loan to Almeria in the summer.

Carvalho made 36 appearances in all competitions for Almeria, failing to score and registering three assists for the Spanish outfit.

Almeria’s season culminated in heartbreak, though. The club lost 3-0 to Girona in the Spanish Segunda play-offs over two legs, with Carvalho being taken off at half-time in the first leg and being left on the bench in the second leg.

What lies in store for Carvalho remains uncertain. Almeria have an option to make Carvalho’s move permanent, but that now appears unlikely after missing out on promotion to La Liga.

Carvalho’s form for Almeria may not have warranted a permanent move to Spain, either, so it remains to be seen what happens next for him.

Some Forest fans have been reacting to Carvalho’s situation, as the Portuguese midfielder looks to weave his way into Chris Hughton’s plans.

Here’s what they have had to say, as Carvalho’s season in Spain comes to an end…


