‘Let him go’ – Many Millwall fans react to latest Troy Parrott/Spurs update

There is a “chance” that Troy Parrott could be recalled by Spurs before Monday’s 11pm deadline, according to South London Press.

There was a great deal of excitement when Parrott made the switch across London on a season-long loan deal, but hasn’t failed to impress under Gary Rowett.

The teenager struggled with two separate injuries during his first couple of months at The Den, but is still waiting for his first Lions goal despite making 14 appearances in all competitions.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)? Matt Smith Connor Mahoney Mason Bennett Scott Malone

Parrott started Millwall’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Bristol City last Saturday, but has been an unused substitute in their previous two Championship matches against Huddersfield Town and Watford.

Football Insider reported last month that Tottenham were set to terminate Parrott’s loan spell with the Lions, although Lions boss Rowett dismissed those claims – with the striker featuring five times since.

However, South London Press believe that Parrott returning to Spurs before Monday remains a possibility, but only if Jose Mourinho’s team can find another suitable loan move for the striker.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted on Twitter:

What a waste! We lack goals & havent created enough.

Should be building the side around a Parrott/Zohore partnership. They looked much better next to each other in the cup game. Not because of lower oppo but we got the ball into their feet and they linked up well. — BL10 CBL 💙 (@BL10CBL) January 29, 2021

We should be playing him and Zahore into form, ridiculous the way we have played out this loan 👊💦💦 — Jon O'Mara (@jon_omara) January 29, 2021

They could of done this earlier on in the window. If he does get recalled, we now need an attacker, an attacking midfielder and a defender – can’t see any happening. — Dan (@danbr____) January 29, 2021

Let him go, not seen enough to worry about this IMO — Dan Belli (@mfcdan79) January 29, 2021

Mate where going to need a striker then — Henry (@Henry33980288) January 29, 2021

I will drive him, useless. — SteveR (@SteveR29128994) January 29, 2021

For the love of god let it happen — Harry (@block45lion) January 29, 2021

Please…….. — Steve Austin ❌ (@Mfcsteve) January 29, 2021