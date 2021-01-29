Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Let him go’ – Many Millwall fans react to latest Troy Parrott/Spurs update

Published

8 mins ago

on

There is a “chance” that Troy Parrott could be recalled by Spurs before Monday’s 11pm deadline, according to South London Press.

There was a great deal of excitement when Parrott made the switch across London on a season-long loan deal, but hasn’t failed to impress under Gary Rowett.

The teenager struggled with two separate injuries during his first couple of months at The Den, but is still waiting for his first Lions goal despite making 14 appearances in all competitions.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)?

Parrott started Millwall’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Bristol City last Saturday, but has been an unused substitute in their previous two Championship matches against Huddersfield Town and Watford.

Football Insider reported last month that Tottenham were set to terminate Parrott’s loan spell with the Lions, although Lions boss Rowett dismissed those claims – with the striker featuring five times since.

However, South London Press believe that Parrott returning to Spurs before Monday remains a possibility, but only if Jose Mourinho’s team can find another suitable loan move for the striker.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Let him go’ – Many Millwall fans react to latest Troy Parrott/Spurs update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: