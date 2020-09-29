Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Let him go’, ‘Keep’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left divided on potential player departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner is wanted by AFC Bournemouth, according to reports from Football Insider.

Gardner is currently out of favour under Aitor Karanka at St. Andrew’s, and his three Championship appearances this season have all come from off the bench.

Blues have strengthened their midfield options this transfer window with the signings of Adam Clayton and Mikel San Jose, leaving Gardner’s future at St. Andrew’s slightly up in the air.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

1 of 10

Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this?

The 28-year-old – who has made 84 appearances for Blues across all competitions – has two years left on his contract after joining from Aston Villa last summer.

But now, according to Football Insider, AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing the midfielder in a deal worth just over £1million, as they look to build on their positive start to the Championship campaign.

The Cherries have picked up seven points from their first three games this term, and Jason Tindall is likely to want to add more players to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Gardner is a solid midfielder at Championship level, and he’d compliment the flair players Bournemouth have really well indeed.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to his potential exit…


Article title: 'Let him go', 'Keep' – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left divided on potential player departure

