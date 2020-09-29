‘Let him go’, ‘Keep’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left divided on potential player departure

Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner is wanted by AFC Bournemouth, according to reports from Football Insider.

Gardner is currently out of favour under Aitor Karanka at St. Andrew’s, and his three Championship appearances this season have all come from off the bench.

Blues have strengthened their midfield options this transfer window with the signings of Adam Clayton and Mikel San Jose, leaving Gardner’s future at St. Andrew’s slightly up in the air.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this? Reece Brown Darren Ambrose Robin Shroot Mark Duffy

The 28-year-old – who has made 84 appearances for Blues across all competitions – has two years left on his contract after joining from Aston Villa last summer.

But now, according to Football Insider, AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing the midfielder in a deal worth just over £1million, as they look to build on their positive start to the Championship campaign.

The Cherries have picked up seven points from their first three games this term, and Jason Tindall is likely to want to add more players to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Gardner is a solid midfielder at Championship level, and he’d compliment the flair players Bournemouth have really well indeed.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to his potential exit…

No problem you can have him for josh king if not look else where 👋 — aaron taylor (@aet060585) September 28, 2020

I don’t think there is anyone else in the squad that has the same qualities, particularly his ability to drive forward with the ball to get us up the pitch quickly. Diminish, Mags and Jota could do it and we’ve missed that -don’t see other options for that. — Steve Bagland (@BaglandSteve) September 28, 2020

Never rated him tbh, could be the Villa angle but didn’t find he worked hard enough both ways of the field. So thanks for your service and good luck! — Chris Wood (@woodzybcfc) September 29, 2020

Go tomorrow lovely on south coast — keith hopkins (@bluesnikpoh) September 28, 2020

Let him go — Freddie74 (@Freddie744) September 28, 2020

Keep not sell — The Village (@BDWBB) September 28, 2020

Hope not — mac (@mac91690015) September 28, 2020

Get rid. Villa rat. — Monkey 🐵 🌍🏐 (@DavidH78_) September 29, 2020

They can have Kieftenbeld or david Davis instead, gards is quality — (@Jamesssyb) September 28, 2020