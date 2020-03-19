‘Let him go’, ‘Keep him’ – Many Ipswich Town fans weigh in on Danny Rowe debate

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether Danny Rowe should be handed a one-year extension by the club when his contract runs out this summer.

The winger, who joined the Tractor Boys in 2017 following a two-year stint at Macclesfield Town, has experienced a mixed 2019/20 campaign to date.

Following a loan spell with Lincoln City last season, Rowe would have been hoping to force his way into Ipswich manager Paul Lambert’s plans for life in League One.

However, despite starting Ipswich’s opening four third-tier fixtures, the 28-year-old lost his place in the club’s starting eleven to Gwion Edwards for their clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Whilst he did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise for the Tractor Boys during their 1-0 victory over Rochdale, Rowe then picked up a serious knee injury in December which has forced him to watch on from the sidelines in recent months.

Having since returned to first-team training, the winger will be hoping to prove his worth to Lambert when the season eventually resumes.

Although Ipswich have the option to extend Rowe’s spell with the club for another year, they have yet to make a decision on his future.

After a member of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum asked supporters whether the club should keep Rowe or let him leave, many Tractor Boys fans offered their thoughts on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Michael Turner: “Let him go.”

Jamie Waters: “Yes, offer him a new deal.”

Gavin Dowsing: “Let him go, he’s never set the world alight and never takes the chance when it comes along.”

David Paul: “He’s not good enough, let him find a new club.”

Chris Poves: “He does not perform consistently enough for me.”

Chris Wright: “Keep him, we’re not going to get better.”

Paul Coffill: “Give him a chance.”

Cameron Willett: “He might be alright at left-wing back if we don’t get Luke Garbutt.”