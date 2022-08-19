“Let him go elsewhere and blossom” – Portsmouth fan pundit delivers Ryan Tunnicliffe transfer verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the transfer window set to close at the start of September, it will be interesting to see whether Portsmouth opt to sanction some departures in the coming weeks.

One of the players who is currently facing a relatively uncertain future at Fratton Park is Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley revealed in an interview with The News earlier this month that the club have received a couple of offers for the midfielder.

After providing eight direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances for Portsmouth in the previous campaign, Tunnicliffe would have been hoping to make a positive impact in the club’s opening fixtures this season.

However, due to the arrival of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery, the 29-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Pompey.

Left out of the club’s match-day squad for their recent clashes with Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United, Tunnicliffe may have to leave Portsmouth in order to have a better chance of featuring regularly at senior level.

Making reference to Tunnicliffe, Portsmouth’s FLW fan pundit Tom Chappell has admitted that the club should be looking to move him on before the window closes.

Speaking to FLW, Chappell said: “Tunnicliffe is an interesting one because once the news story breaks and people start talking about the fact that we’ve had offers for him and there’s been interest and whatever, you’re almost pre-empting that something it’s going to happen aren’t you?

“I think the way in which Pompey are at the moment midfield-wise, we are very, very stacked.

“Marlon Pack is a joke at this level and he’s been ridiculously good and hasn’t put a foot wrong all season so far, I know it’s only four or five games in but he’s been unbelievable.

“I don’t really see a spot in the midfield at the minute for Ryan Tunnicliffe so for that reason, I want to get game-time as he’s a great kid so let him go elsewhere and blossom, definitely.”

