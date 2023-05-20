It is growing increasingly likely that Swansea City will see manager Russell Martin head for pastures new in the early stages of preparing for next season.

Martin led the Swans to a 10th-placed finish last time out, which turned out to be a mere three points from the Championship play-off positions and signalled progression after last season's 15th-placed finish.

The 37-year-old has completed two seasons in charge of the South Wales club, proving to display a clear identity with his team emerging as a possession-heavy team who take a rather patient approach in possession and a relentless approach off the ball.

What is the latest on Southampton's pursuit of Swansea City key figure Russell Martin?

A report from Sky Sports a couple of days ago suggested that Martin was high up on Southampton's priority list as the Saints consider how best to attack the Championship next season.

Martin has also appeared high up on Leicester City's managerial wish-list, as per a report from The Sun from earlier in the month.

A further update from The Athletic has revealed that the 37-year-old is set to be named as the new Saints boss, citing a desire to adopt a possession-heavy style of play as a key reason for this.

Martin was set for talks in America with Swansea's owners surrounding his future with the Welsh club, however, the report claims that he has stayed in the UK as this interest from Southampton continues to rise.

Should Martin head for St Mary's and no complications arise, then Swansea will have a managerial search of their own to conduct and it will be interesting to see what kind of road they go down.

How have the Swansea City fanbase reacted to Southampton's heightened interest in Russell Martin?

As a collective, the Swans fans seem a disappointed bunch after this latest update surrounding Martin and his Southampton links, with the clun certainly moving in the right direction under the 37-year-old's stewardship.

