This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United have an interest in Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge this summer, it has emerged.

As per Phil Hay via The Athletic, Surridge is seen as an alternative to Joel Piroe, who Leeds are also interested in.

Surridge featured 20 times in the Premier League for Forest last season, scoring just one goal.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Nottingham Forest for one more year, with an expiry date of June 2024.

Would Sam Surridge be a good signing for Leeds United?

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not this would be a good deal for Leeds United.

Adam Elliott

Surridge is an underappreciated player at Championship level, and one who can do a lot more than just score goals.

His hold up and link up play is excellent, even if his finishing has been inconsistent throughout his career.

However, Leeds already have a forward of that particular type in Patrick Bamford, which makes this deal a strange one. The Whites need a player who can consistently hit the back of the net to get them promoted.

Bamford and Surridge can knit it all together up front, by bringing others into play and helping get their side up the pitch when holding onto the ball.

This will also help them to not only build attacks under Daniel Farke, but sustain them as well.

Surridge also turns 25 this summer, so would be a peak age signing, and his contract situation also helps in getting him for a cut-price.

The problem is that Leeds need goals, and perhaps should be looking for an alternative who can regularly hit the back of the net. Surridge is just another younger and less injury-prone version of Bamford.

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting link to emerge at Leeds and a move for the Nottingham Forest man might well depend on what happens with Patrick Bamford.

Surridge is similar to Bamford in that he’s tireless with his running, he’s an intelligent target man and can lead the line with good presence despite not being the biggest unit.

However, he’s not that prolific marksman - a lot like Bamford.

If Bamford leaves Leeds, a move for Surridge makes total sense, even if it’s as that supporting striker at the club.

There’s very little suggesting Bamford’s move away is imminent, though, which makes the links to Surridge slightly strange right now.

Yet, things can change, it’s got to be said.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

In isolation, I don't think a move for Sam Surridge would be a bad one for Leeds United.

At Championship level, as he showed in Nottingham Forest's promotion-winning campaign, he has a lot to offer, and with one-year left on his contract, he could be available for a very reasonable fee.

What doesn't make sense to me is that he is seen as a Piroe alternative.

Whilst Piroe can offer more than just goals, he is also prolific, and Surridge just does not have that in his locker.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see what comes of Leeds' initial interest in the 24-year-old, and how he gets on at Elland Road a deal were to happen.