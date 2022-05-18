Les Ferdinand should capitalise on Tottenham links to address QPR need this summer: Opinion

Whoever replaces Mark Warburton as QPR boss will have some work to do on the forward line ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Charlie Austin has departed the club at the end of his contract and Andre Gray has left following the conclusion of his loan deal leaving Lyndon Dykes as the only out and out striker at the club.

The Scot’s time in W12 has been hampered by injuries and so you’d imagine the R’s will be keen to bring in at least two new forwards ahead of next season.

Tottenham 20-year-old Troy Parrott should be someone on their list of targets and in director of football Les Ferdinand, the west London club may well have an advantage over anyone interested this summer.

Ferdinand enjoyed a fruitful spell at Spurs as a player and returned there as a coach after hanging up his boots so his links to the club should be something that the R’s make the most of in their search for a new striker.

Parrott has returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after an impressive season on loan at MK Dons where he helped Liam Manning’s side finish third and make it to the League One play-offs.

His goal tally – 10 in 47 games – is not particularly eye-catching but there was plenty to like about what the young forward did in the third tier and he looks ready to step up to the Championship.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham will likely be open to letting Parrott leave on loan this summer and the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium should be an attractive location – given the R’s are a London club in desperate need of new strikers and will have aspirations of challenging in the top half of the table again next term.

When he’s on song, Parrott is a lethal finisher and real threat inside the penalty area, which should complement Dykes’ physicality and offer the Championship club something a bit different.

They’re not a club with a huge amount of money to spend so bringing in the 20-year-old on loan should allow them more funds to strengthen elsewhere.

There will undoubtedly be competition but if the R’s make the most of Ferdinand’s links to the club, they may just be able to get their man.