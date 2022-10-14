Les Ferdinand provides update on Chris Willock situation at QPR

Since arriving at Loftus Road in the summer of 2020, Chris Willock has established himself as a core part of the QPR team.

Despite spending the end of last season on the sidelines as a result of injury, the winger made 35 league appearances for his side, scoring seven goals and assisting 11 times.

However, injury has blighted the 24-year-old’s season again, meaning he has only made nine appearances and is now back on the sidelines.

However, given he has already scored six goals, he has shown what a crucial part of the R’s side he is and what he can provide to the attack in the team.

Willock’s current contract with QPR is set to expire this summer, although the club do have the option to extend it for another year.

That being said, unsurprisingly the club are keen to get him on a new contract to secure his longer term future with the club, and fans will be glad to hear that it is a current work in progress.

When asked at a fans’ forum if attempts to tie the player to a longer contract were underway, Director of Football, Les Ferdinand, told R’s supporters (via West London Sport): “We’re in the midst of talking to people at the moment and seeing where we can go with it.

“It’s a financial situation. I understand the boys are happy here, so now’s a good time. We’re speaking at the moment and hopefully we can speak the numbers that make them happy to sign and stay.”

The Verdict:

QPR will be very pleased if they can sign Chris Willock on a longer term deal given the quality he has shown for them already over the past two seasons and this current campaign.

Although you imagine the 24-year-old could make it to the top flight soon, given his lack of luck with injuries, as well as the fact that Rangers are having a brilliant season at the top of the Championship, it could tempt the player to stay put knowing he will be given the opportunities with QPR.

It seems as though the player is happy where he is and the club are also eager to extend his stay, so now it will be up to whether the two parties can strike what they both see as a good agreement.