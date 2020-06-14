Les Ferdinand opens up on prospects of 12-goal QPR star making Newcastle United move

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has suggested that in demand attacker Eberechi Eze is amongst the best talents he has seen, and that he would be willing to provide a ‘glowing report’ of Newcastle United were they to offer the right amount for him.

Eze has enjoyed an excellent season at QPR under Mark Warburton, developing his consistency and end product, with the attacker having registered an impressive tally of 12 goals and eight assists in the Championship.

Amongst the clubs to have been linked with a move for Eze during the next transfer window are Newcastle United, who are thought to have been keeping an eye on the 21-year-old’s progression throughout the campaign.

Quiz: The 15-question QPR higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

Speaking to Newcastle Fans TV, via the Chronicle, Ferdinand suggested that Eze is one of the most gifted players he has worked with, and the former Newcastle forward also revealed that he would have nothing but positive things to say to him about his former club were they to make an offer.

He said: “If you pay the money for him, you can get him to come.

“I’ll be giving him a glowing report in terms of what it’s like up there. It’s a great place to go and play football but as long as you lot match our asking price you can have him no problem.

“People have been asking me about him, even the club said lots of people are talking about him, and I said he’s probably in the top six players I’ve seen.”

The verdict

These comments show that whilst Ferdinand was being somewhat jovial over the prospect of Eze being targeted by his former club in Newcastle, QPR are still serious about ensuring that they get the maximum amount of money for the 21-year-old should they sell him.

Ferdinand unsurprisingly really rates the attacker, and it is a huge complement for Eze to have been compared with some of the great players that the former England international has played with and seen throughout his career.

It does seem that Eze will be likely to leave the club in the next transfer window, but whether that would be to Newcastle would probably depend on if they are taken over or not by new owners. For now though the attacker will be concentrating on finishing the season in form.