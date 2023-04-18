EFL expert Carlton Palmer has predicted Gareth Ainsworth will be sacked by QPR if they're relegated from the Championship this season.

Palmer believes that the R's need one win from their final four games to secure second tier survival and has suggested Ainsworth will keep his job if they can do that.

QPR to sack Gareth Ainsworth?

Ainsworth has endured a tough start to life back at Loftus Road. The former player and caretaker boss was much-loved by the R's support before he left Wycombe to replace Neil Critchley at the helm but just one win and one draw from nine games is a poor return.

As a result, the west Londoners are now just one point and two places above the bottom three with four games left of the season.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has predicted that Ainsworth will be sacked if he cannot turn things around and lead them clear of relegation.

"It's been a disappointing return from Gareth Ainsworth since his return," he said.

"Gareth has been well sought after. We all know what a fantastic job he did at Wycombe but one draw and five defeats in the last six games at this point in the season is not good enough, Gareth will know that.

"It was a difficult situation when he went into QPR. Les Ferdinand is a very sensible bloke, he knows the game and he knows football, so I don't expect Gareth to be there should they get relegated.

"If he can keep them up then he'll get the summer transfer window to sort the situation out but they have got a very difficult run-in - Norwich City, Burnley, Stoke City, Bristol City - they need one win from somewhere.

"Reading play Wigan Athletic at home in their penultimate game of the season. If they win that game, that will put them on 45 points so QPR need one win from somewhere to retain their status in the Championship."

Gareth Ainsworth replacement at QPR

There have been murmurings of Ainsworth's exit already. Football Insider has reported that Ajax coach Michael Reiziger is seen as a potential replacement for the R's.

The Dutchman is said to be excited by the prospect of working in English football and could be available when his contract with the Eredivisie club expires this summer.