Les Ferdinand has explained a key competitive edge that QPR lacks against their Championship rivals.

The former striker was the director of football at Loftus Road for eight years, before departing in 2023.

He was a key figure behind the scenes, with the team struggling to earn its place back in the Premier League.

The London club was a mainstay in the Championship for much of his time in the role, as financial issues became more and more prevalent as the years went by.

QPR now find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, as they look to maintain their survival in the second division.

Ferdinand explains Leeds United competitive edge over QPR

Ferdinand has cited Leeds United as an example of why QPR are struggling to compete financially, with parachute payments just part of the club’s problem.

The 57-year-old also believes clubs like Leeds are much better at generating revenue from their stadium on a week-by-week basis compared to the Hoops.

“We couldn’t spend more money, that is why we were bringing in frees and loans,” said Ferdinand, via the Stick to Football podcast.

“We had to do that for the club to be sustainable.

“A lot of clubs, like you go to Leeds for instance, every other week they get 30 odd thousand.

“Plus during the week the stadium is used, the boxes are used for business meetings.

“QPR because of where it is, there’s no parking.

“It only became sustainable on a matchday, there’s no other income coming in.”

QPR suffering from wide gap at the top of the Championship

Other than Ipswich Town, the teams in the Championship have struggled to maintain the same competitiveness as the three sides that came down from the Premier League last year.

This is an indication of how much wider the gap between the top two divisions in English football is now.

Parachute payments, which are handed to those who suffer relegation from the top flight, have received criticism for their role in widening that gap.

But Ferdinand has explained how there are numerous ways in which a side like QPR are struggling to keep pace with the top sides.

Martí Cifuentes’ side is now aiming to just survive in the second tier, with the London club sitting 20th in the table with eight games to go.

The gap to the bottom three is just one point ahead of Friday’s return to league action.

Rangers face relegation rivals Birmingham City in a key fixture at Loftus Road on 29 March in a 3pm kick-off.

Ferdinand highlights important point for QPR

QPR have struggled in the last few years and a lack of resources has been a big contributing factor as to why.

The club doesn’t have the same means to compete as some of their rivals and Ferdinand raises an interesting point as to why.

Generating and maximising revenue through areas outside of player sales can play a big role in maintaining a healthy financial position for clubs.

Using Loftus Road to their advantage would be a smart move from the club, and something they should look into once their financial position allows for potential infrastructure investment.