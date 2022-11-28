Les Ferdinand breaks QPR silence on Mick Beale’s Rangers move

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand admitted he is ‘hugely disappointed’ to have lost Michael Beale after his move to Rangers was confirmed this evening.

It became apparent shortly after the Glasgow outfit sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst last week that the R’s chief was the number one target to come in, having impressed as a coach at Ibrox in the past.

And, that move was finally announced, with Beale agreeing a deal until 2026 with the Scottish side.

Unsurprisingly, Ferdinand explained to the club’s media that he was not happy to be losing the 42-year-old, who was only named as the new boss in the summer.

“Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick. Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very-much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club.

“The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons. That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure.”

The verdict

This is a real setback for QPR and there will be a few quite rightly not happy considering the way Beale spoke after turning down Wolves last month.

Ferdinand’s statement is very fair and he is right to recognise the good work Beale did, even if it was only for a few months.

Now, for QPR, it’s about finding a replacement and the World Cup break does at least give them a bit more time than usual to find a replacement.

