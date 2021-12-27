Lerma starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face QPR today

Bournemouth will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on QPR away from home this evening.

It’s going to be a real stern test for Scott Parker’s side, as the R’s are in the promotion hunt themselves, sitting eight points behind the Cherries and they have two games in hand.

So, it’s a huge game for both and the visitors will be desperate to get back on track after failing to win in six.

Pleasingly, Parker can call on some more experienced players for this one and here we look at the XI we expect him to go with in the capital…

Defensively, there won’t be many changes, with Mark Travers to continue in goal and a back four that includes Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly in central defence, with Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura tasked with supporting the attack from full-back.

In midfield though, there are some big decisions to make. Jefferson Lerma returns from suspension in what is a huge boost for Bournemouth, and the Colombian international simply has to start.

It’s a tough call as to who plays alongside him, with Lewis Cook and Gavin Kilkenny options, but Ben Pearson could get the nod. The former Preston man was surprisingly not involved last time out, however this is the sort of game where his ball-winning ability and aggression could be needed as the Cherries look to win the battle against the R’s in the middle of the park.

23 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Eddie Howe made over 225 Bournemouth appearances as a player. True False

Having those two shielding the back four will allow Philip Billing the license to get forward, whilst Ryan Christie will be a threat down the right as he looks to cut in and cause problems for QPR.

Jaidon Anthony is a direct threat down the left flank, with top scorer and key man Dominic Solanke sure to lead the line.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in the comments below.