Lerma starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Barnsley on Saturday

AFC Bournemouth take on Barnsley this weekend as two sides with very different prospects this season meet in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Cherries are looking to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season under Scott Parker, whilst Barnsley are staring down the barrel of relegation to Sky Bet League One as things stand.

It’s an important game for both their seasons, then, and the team news for the Cherries is relatively positive.

Scott Parker has confirmed Jefferson Lerma is back after covid and should be available for selection, whilst Jordan Zemura is also back in contention after getting a week of training under his belt following his return from AFCON.

Jamal Lowe is missing with covid, however, whilst Chris Mepham is also out through injury and Lewis Cook is currently 50/50 to make the weekend.

Everyone else, meanwhile, is okay and so this is the XI we could see:

