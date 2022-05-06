Leonard starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Bournemouth on Saturday

Millwall face Bournemouth this weekend and go into the game with a slim chance of still making the play-offs.

Millwall are currently eighth in the league and three points from the play-offs.

To have any chance of making it, they will need to win their game and then rely on Luton or Sheffield United slipping up.

To need just one team to slip up, they would also need Middlesbrough to lose their game as they sit a point closer to the play-offs.

However, Millwall have a better goal difference than Luton meaning if they could get level on points, that would put them ahead. They are six goals off beating Sheffield United’s goal difference so that would require a thrashing.

Bournemouth are a good side but go into this game already promoted to the Premier League so Millwall may be hoping there is less of an attack from their opponents.

Here, we take a look at how Millwall might line-up for their final game of the season.

We see an unchanged side from Millwall’s 3-0 win against Peterborough last weekend.

Bartosz Bialkowski starts in goal for Millwall as he done all season and will be looking to get his 15th clean sheet of the season in this game.

Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard are the defensive three. Leonard came into the starting line-up in place of Dan Ballard last weekend after Ballard picked up an injury. However, since the side kept a clean sheet, he will be hoping he can be part of doing the same this weekend.

There is then a midfield four of Murray Wallace, George Saville, Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara. Saville got a goal and assist last time out so he will be hoping he can have a similar impact in his side’s attack this weekend.

Benik Afobe and Oliver Burke sit behind Tom Bradshaw in attack. Afobe is another player who scored at the weekend and as top scorer, he will be hoping he can add to his tally in his final day. Bradshaw is on nine goals for the season so will no doubt be eager to break into double figures.