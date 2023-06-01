Leon Osman has claimed that he would love to see Leeds United forward Rodrigo play for his former club Everton.

The future of the Brazilian could be up in the air following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Speaking to Premier League productions (30/05), the former midfielder has predicted that a number of clubs will be looking at signing the 32-year-old this summer.

Does Rodrigo have a future at Leeds United?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Osman would love to see the forward join the Toffees following their survival in the top flight, at the expense of Leeds.

The 42-year-old has claimed that the injuries that Rodrigo suffered in this campaign likely played a significant role in the club going down to the Championship.

He believes that, if the player had been more available, then Leeds’ chances of remaining in the top flight would have risen greatly.

“He is a player a lot of teams will look at,” said Osman, via Leeds United News.

“As an Everton fan, I would love to have him.

“He was injured for a large part of the season, Leeds definitely missed him.

“If they had him for a lot longer maybe they would have done more.”

Rodrigo started just 23 league games this season, making a further eight appearances off the bench.

The forward scored 13 goals, easily the most in the squad with the next best only bagging five.

This was the most prolific campaign in England for Rodrigo, having signed for Leeds upon their promotion in the summer of 2020.

Rodrigo scored 26 goals and contributed a further four assists to the team during their time in the Premier League.

Would Rodrigo be a good signing for Everton?

At 32-years-old, Everton would be better off looking to build a younger squad that can grow and improve over time.

However, in isolation, Rodrigo would be an upgrade on their existing options in attack.

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin is exceptional, the Englishman suffers from fitness issues and is starting to feel like a lost cause for the club.

Meanwhile, the likes of Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms have not proven they are good enough to consistently lead the line at Goodison Park.

Rodrigo’s goal record speaks for itself and he could be a good option to bolster Sean Dyche’s attacking ranks.