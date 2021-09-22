Leon Dajaku shares message after making Sunderland bow in club’s League Cup triumph

Sunderland attacker Leon Dajaku has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on his first appearance for the club.

The 20-year-old was given the chance to showcase his talent for the Black Cats last night by manager Lee Johnson in their League Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

Dajaku went on to deliver an encouraging performance for Sunderland as he helped his side seal a 2-0 victory over the Latics.

The Black Cats proved to be too strong for their League One opponents at the DW Stadium yesterday.

Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 26th minute of the clash as he fired past Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Luke O’Nien then doubled his side’s advantage in the second-half as he scored his first goal of the season.

Wigan were unable to deliver a response in-front of their own supporters as Sunderland booked their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Making reference to his debut, Dajaku revealed on Instagram that he was happy to play a role in helping Sunderland defeat the Latics.

The German posted: “Happy about my by first game and the win tonight.”

Sunderland will now be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One to five games when they face Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Verdict

Dajaku managed to illustrate some signs of promise for Sunderland during yesterday’s clash with Wigan.

The attacker completed 80% of his passes at the DW Stadium whilst he also produced five crosses in this particular fixture (as per WhoScored).

Whilst it may take Dajaku some time to adapt to life in League One due to the fact that he has never played at this level during his career, there is no reason why he cannot eventually make a positive impact for Sunderland in the coming months.

With the Black Cats set to face Bolton this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Dajaku or Lynden Gooch is given the nod to start on the right-hand side of midfield by Johnson.