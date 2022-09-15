Leon Balogun sends QPR message after win at Millwall

QPR defender Leon Balogun revealed his delight on Twitter after his first start for the R’s saw them record an impressive victory at Millwall.

The former Rangers centre-back has reunited with Michael Beale in the capital and after coming on as a late substitute against Swansea earlier this month, he was handed a place in the XI for the trip to The Den.

And, Balogun responded by producing an assured display, helping the side restrict the Lions to few clear chances, whilst goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen sealed the points.

Taking to Twitter, Balogun reflected on the win with a message for the support on what was a good night for the club.

“Definitely enjoyed that one – London derby, 1st start, 3 pts & a clean sheet.”

The 34-year-old will hope to build on that performance when the R’s take on Stoke City this weekend as they search for what could be a fourth win in five games.

It remains to be seen whether Balogun will be involved, as the Nigerian international has been managed carefully over the years to help his fitness.

The verdict

This was a great first start for Balogun and the fans will have been very pleased with what they saw from the defender as he was composed, strong and quality throughout.

He played very well alongside Jimmy Dunne and they coped well with the pressure that Millwall put them under.

Of course, Beale knows what the player is capable of and it’s now about ensuring he manages him properly to ensure he can continue to have a big impact on the team.

