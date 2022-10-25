Leon Balogun reveals key reason behind decision to join QPR

Leon Balogun has opened up on what convinced him to make the move to QPR last summer.

The defender arrived following the conclusion of his stint with Scottish giants Rangers.

The 34-year old was a surprise addition to the QPR squad given the team’s strength in depth at centre back, but he has proven to be an important member of the side this season.

He has made eight appearances in the Championship as Mick Beale’s men sit top of the league table.

The veteran has praised the QPR boss, and claimed their prior working relationship in Scotland was key to making the decision to sign for the London club, as he weighed up his options post-Rangers.

“It was a long summer,” said Balogun, via West London Sport.

“I stayed up in Glasgow the whole time just trying to stay fit and not to lose my mind, but it was very, very challenging. I can’t lie.

“That’s the game nowadays. They see a certain number, which is the age, and they are like ‘nah’.

“That’s what I had to deal with loads in the beginning, which obviously made it even more challenging because I know what I’m still capable of. It was just a matter of who is out there that believes in it?

“When QPR really had a go at me, I was like ‘right, let’s get this over the line. Let me reunite with Mick and see if we can be as successful as possible’.”

Balogun scored what proved to be the decisive goal last time out when he faced his former side Wigan Athletic.

The Latics attempted to re-sign the defender during the summer before he opted for the move to join Beale’s side.

Up next for Rangers is a trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on 28 October.

The Verdict

Balogun has proven a pretty smart bit of business for QPR this season.

His relationship with Beale has helped him make a smooth transition to his new surroundings.

He brings a lot of experience and leadership qualities to a relatively young side.

And his performances have shown that even at 34-years old he still has a lot to offer a team at this level.