Leon Balogun has penned his feelings on rejoining Rangers after a year back south of the border with QPR.

The experienced central defender turned out on 65 occassions for the Glasgow giants before departing for West London on a free transfer last summer, which entailed a one-year deal.

However, Balogun played only 16 times in a dismal campaign for the R's, who saw their fleeting promotion ambitions at the beginning of the season swiftly dissipate into a desperate dogfight to remain in the division later on, as they stripped through three separate managers owing to the ensuing instability from Michael Beale's departure to Rangers.

QPR had surged towards the top of the table under Beale's stewardship, and many supporters have wondered what fortunes could have beckoned had he not decided to move up to Scotland.

Though interestingly, Balogun was also a cornerstone of the manager's successful side before succumbing to a calf injury against Huddersfield Town back in November that coincided with their remarkable regression in form.

Just a few fixtures into his recovery, Balogun received another knock-back with a hamstring injury in a 3-0 April home defeat to Coventry City, and did not play again for the rest of the season.

He had continued to train with the QPR squad and traveled to Austria for the club's pre-season camp before agreeing a one-year deal that has brought him back to Rangers.

What has Leon Balogun said after his Rangers transfer?

Speaking via Rangers' official Twitter channel, Balogun explained: "I am just excited to be honest, it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really happy to be back at Rangers- it feels like coming home."

What does Leon Balogun's Rangers transfer mean for QPR?

At the start of the campaign, the thought of losing Balogun would have sparked fear among QPR supporters, although now, they will be somewhat happier to see the back of him.

From his Rangers message, it is clear that he has always harbored for a return to Ibrox- and that it is not the sort of mentality that Ainsworth will want around his squad ahead of next season, even if Balogun does possess experience and leadership qualities that hold value.

Instead, if they are to steer away from the peril of another relegation battle, it is quite simply imperative that they recruit players who are wholly committed and dedicated to playing for the club in what could promise to be a tough old campaign.

It seems evident that Balogun never wanted to leave Rangers in the first place, so it certainly appears the right choice for all parties to see him depart.

And even though his performances at the start of the campaign were strong, he is now 35-years-old and injury prone, two traits that Ainsworth should be looking to avoid as he continues to build his squad.

But it does mean that QPR will likely be in the market for a new centre-back, and it will be interesting to see just how far this pushes their interest in Burnley's Bobby Thomas, who has also been courted by Championship rivals Cardiff City ahead of a prospective loan move.