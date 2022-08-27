Leon Balogun makes Michael Beale admission after sealing QPR switch

Leon Balogun has admitted that the chance to work with QPR manager Michael Beale again was a key factor in his decision to join the Championship club.

Having been a free agent following his departure from Scottish giants Rangers earlier this summer, the centre back secured his next club, when it was confirmed on Friday that he has joined QPR.

The 34-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Loftus Road, and reunites with Beale, after previously working with him during his time at Ibrox.

Now it seems as though the chance to work with Beale again was too good to turn down for Balogun, who has seemingly had this move on the cards for some time now.

Giving his reaction to QPR’s official website after completing his move, the centre back said: “It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it. We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind. I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

Balogun has become QPR’s sixth first-team signing of the summer transfer window, following Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter, Tyler Roberts, Taylor Richards and Ethan Laird in completing a move to Loftus Road.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could turn out to be a rather good signing for QPR.

The Loftus Road club did look somewhat short on depth in the centre of their defence, and the addition of Balogun will go some way to remedying that.

Indeed, the 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience that could certainly see him help some of the club’s younger options in that position.

His performances for Rangers last season suggest he can still do a job at this level, and on a free transfer, this is not much of a financial risk either, which could make this a rather smart piece of business.