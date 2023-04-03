Queens Park Rangers defender Leon Balogun has revealed he has invited fans to the training ground after he appeared to be involved in an argument with supporters after the defeat at Wigan.

QPR firmly in relegation battle

The defeat to the Latics was the sixth in seven under Gareth Ainsworth, with the former player not having the desired impact since his appointment. A Max Power penalty, given after a foul from Balogun, condemned the Londoners to their latest loss, and it leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

So, the fans are understandably furious with how the campaign is playing out, and they made their feelings known from the stands yesterday. Balogun went up to the fans as they were displaying their anger, but his actions seemed to make things worse, as he indicated he couldn’t hear what they were saying.

However, in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, the centre-back explained that he wasn’t being disrespectful with his action, instead he was simply trying to listen to what the support had to say. Furthermore, he is keen to talk to the fans at the training ground this week.

“I am aware of a video going around of me with some QPR fans at the end of yesterday's game and want to clarify what happened. When I walked over to the supporters after the match, I did so in order to show my appreciation. Did I expect it to be pretty? No. My intentions were genuine and without malice of any kind. I do acknowledge that my body language looks a certain way in the video going around, but the sole purpose was to show that I can't hear what one particular person was trying to say, and I wanted to speak with him - not argue back but speak.

“I didn't go there to have a go at fans as some are saying on social media - after giving away a penalty I was hardly going to do that!

"Yes, I said 'calm down' but followed by 'talk to me' as I was approaching the stand. Not because I think you have no right to be angry (of course you do!) but in order to enter into a dialogue. I've been in situations like this before and always found that an opportunity to build a better bond between players and supporters, but also to show some accountability, especially during bad periods.

“Unfortunately, that dialogue didn't and couldn't happen, which is why my team mate Albert tried to pull me away in order to protect me. Me resisting him makes the whole situation look worse, I can see that. But at no point was I trying to be arrogant, mock any of the supporters let alone argue with them. Like I said before: I didn't expect it to be pretty, but I did think that after the initial bit of abuse, we could talk openly."

What next for Balogun & QPR?

There’s no real time to dwell on this one for QPR, as they are back in action on Good Friday when they take on Preston at Loftus Road, in what is a huge game for all connected to the club.

For Balogun, after a lengthy injury lay-off, it was a hugely disappointing return to the XI, and that frustration about himself will have played a part at full-time.

However, he deserves praise here for fronting up, explaining the situation, and it’s something that we’d want to see more of from players in the modern game. So, hopefully the fans take him up on the offer and clear the air, as they all want the same thing, which is for the side to stay in the league.