Leo Percovich set for Middlesbrough talks as new manager search goes on

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich expects to hold talks with the Championship club chiefs today as the search for Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement goes on.

Wilder was sacked a week ago and his full-time successor has not yet been announced.

Percovich has been taking charge of the first team with assistance from Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler, and Lee Cattermole, and their fortunes have been mixed so far – starting with a 1-0 win against Birmingham City in midweek that saw them climb out of the relegation zone but suffering a dismal 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on Saturday.

Speaking to FLW in the post-match press conference, the Uruguayan coach revealed he was set to hold talks with club chiefs today about the situation.

“It’s day-to-day,” he explained. “Tomorrow (Sunday) we have a day off and then on Monday we reunite and we will see what the club have got to say to us.”

Former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick has been strongly linked while ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards and prior Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan are also reportedly in the running.

The Verdict

It seems Percovich and his staff will be updated on the situation with the ongoing new manager search today.

The caretaker boss does not appear to be in the running but given his current responsibilities and Boro’s game against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, he needs to be aware of how the situation is shaping up and the potential timeline.

There were positives to take from last week’s victory over Birmingham but Boro’s performance at The Den highlights whoever takes over has a lot of work to do.

Supporters will hope to find out who that’s going to be over the next few days.