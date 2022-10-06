Leo Percovich sends passionate Middlesbrough message after Birmingham City win

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich revealed his delight after guiding the team to a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City last night.

The popular Uruguayan coach was put in temporary charge after Chris Wilder’s sacking and he helped the team to three crucial points as they overcame Blues thanks to a Chuba Akpom goal.

Whilst Boro can certainly play better, they moved out of the relegation zone and up the table with the victory.

And, speaking to Teesside Live, Percovich was proud of the players as he also explained what it meant to him personally.

“We tried to start with a quick intensity but they tried to stop the ball. Every time we tried to build it was stop, stop, stop. A very Championship game. But we managed to get the goal. And then second half we showed attitude, character, heart. We know we have all of that. I know they will be absolutely fine for sure.

“Every time we lost, I was there for them and tonight they were there for me, which makes me the proudest coach. That is why we love football. Sometimes you have to go through the pain to enjoy the moments like these.”

The verdict

There is a real connection between Percovich and the supporters, so they will have been so pleased that he got a big win in his first game in charge.

Of course, there were many aspects of the performance that can be improved, but, as he says, they showed character and spirit to get the points.

The win was all that mattered really and Percovich will continue to give his all to help the side until a permanent appointment is made.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.