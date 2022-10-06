Leo Percovich offers update regarding potential Middlesbrough managerial appointment

Leo Percovich has indicated that a Middlesbrough managerial appointment won’t be made until after the weekend at the latest.

The interim-boss has overseen his first game in charge having taken over from Chris Wilder on a temporary basis on Monday.

Boro earned only their third league victory of the season so far on Wednesday night, with Chuba Akpom’s goal sealing all three points against Birmingham City.

However, the new head coach has claimed he was told by the board to prepare for this weekend’s upcoming clash with Millwall as well.

This indicates that it is unlikely a new manager will be appointed in time for Saturday’s Championship fixture.

“The plan when I was asked was to train the players Monday, prepare the team for Wednesday and Saturday,” said Percovich, via Hartlepool Mail.

“We know we will be ready for Saturday. We want more of the same.

“I am enjoying it, enjoying the togetherness of the club and the people, the staff, the players.

“We are together, let’s go. That makes you feel calmer, better.

“You always say in football, you aim to win 1-0. We came to get the three points and move up the table.

“That is the most important.

“Second half was emotional – a lot has happened this week.

“We know they have the talent and they will be fine, that’s for sure.”

It remains to be seen who will take charge of the first team squad on a permanent basis next, but there have been several names linked with the position.

Wilder was dismissed following a run of form that left the team in the relegation zone, but Wednesday night’s win moved the team up to 18th in the table.

Saturday sees the team take the trip to the Den to face 16th Millwall, with only one point currently separating the two sides.

The Verdict

It was initially hoped that Boro were hoping to have an appointment made before the weekend, but given no obvious front-running candidate has stepped forward that now appears unlikely.

This was a huge win for the team in order to gain some much-needed confidence following the sacking of Wilder.

That Akpom got the goal shows how important he has now become for the club again, having been brought back into the fold over the summer.

His absence was a big miss for Wilder in recent weeks, and perhaps the side would be in a much more positive position had he been available.