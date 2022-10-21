Leo Percovich offers honest verdict of his time with Middlesbrough amid Michael Carrick speculation

Leo Percovich has claimed that he has brought Middlesbrough to a better place than where he picked it up.

The Uruguayan has been placed in charge of the first team squad on an interim basis following the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this month.

He has overseen two wins and two draws during his time leading the side, which has moved Boro up to 20th in the Championship table.

The 54-year old believes that he has helped to ease the pressure off of the players, which has allowed them to play with more freedom than before.

He has insisted that performances must continue to improve, but that the visit of bottom-side Huddersfield Town represents a good opportunity to end a difficult week on a high note.

“If you look back and think, when we started to do this caretaker [job], after 11 games, we had only got two wins,” said Percovich, via The Northern Echo.

“Now, in four games, we have already got two more wins.

“So, it is something that is getting good.

“It is getting better, and we have had the time to keep working, to allow the club to settle and find the right thing to be doing.

“The players are more unleashed, and feel more free.

“That is because the pressure is moving off their shoulders, and they produced much better.

“But we need to consolidate this.

“This is an important day to show that we have settled things down, and now we are starting to move back up again.

“We need to consolidate what we have done on Wednesday.

“It is an important game, and there is trust in the whole squad.

“It is the third game in a week, and it was emotionally demanding in both of the last two games to try to come back after going behind, to try to be strong.”

Wins over Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City have improved the team’s standing in the second division table.

But defeats to Millwall and Blackburn Rovers have shown that there are still big improvements that need to be made in this team.

Michael Carrick has been heavily linked with the permanent position of manager, but it has yet to be confirmed who will take on the role after Wilder.

The Verdict

Percovich has managed to get the team winning games again, but he has been helped by the return of Chuba Akpom.

The forward has had a bright start to the campaign, but injuries kept him out of the side for the final few weeks of Wilder’s reign.

Carrick, or whoever takes over next, still has a big job to get this team climbing up the table.

The club has failed to match pre-season expectations, but steering the side away from a potential relegation fight will now be the immediate objective for the next permanent manager.