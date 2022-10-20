Leo Percovich makes classy Michael Carrick admission as Middlesbrough managerial breakthrough looms

Middlesbrough appear to be closing in on the appointment of Michael Carrick as their new head coach.

As per Teesside Live, Carrick is on the cusp of being appointed as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor at the Riverside Stadium, with work currently underway to sort the former Manchester United midfielder’s backroom staff at the club.

Over the last few weeks Leo Percovich has been in caretaker charge of the club and, last night, oversaw a convincing 4-1 victory for Boro away at Wigan Athletic.

Percovich presented a composed figure in-front of the press post-match, as he was asked about Carrick potentially arriving.

In response, there was a classy answer from the Boro caretaker, who insisted there was hope that Carrick was coming in.

As quoted by Teesside Live, the popular Percovich said: “I haven’t spoken with the club yet about that, but he is very welcome here because we all want what is best for the club. We are hoping he is coming, if he is coming, and we want to help and support him in any way that we can to do the best for the club.”

These 18 Middlesbrough quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Middlesbrough formed? 1876 1880 1884 1888

Boro face another hugely important fixture towards the bottom of the Championship at the weekend, as they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Riverside Stadium looking for consecutive victories.

It remains to be seen whether Carrick has been appointed in time to take charge of that fixture, with Percovich potentially set for another afternoon at the helm.

The Verdict

One thing that cannot be denied is that Percovich has Boro’s best interests at heart. It’s why the club can trust him to take charge in situations like these.

For him, if Carrick is the man the club see fit to take them forwards, he will have Percovich’s full backing, whatever desires he might’ve had on the job.

It’s credit to the man for that and underlines why he’s so popular amongst Middlesbrough supporters.

Thoughts? Let us know!