Leo Percovich makes admission about the mood at Middlesbrough following Millwall defeat

Despite just missing out on the play-offs last season, this campaign has a different story entirely for Middlesbrough who sacked Chris Wilder after losing to bottom of the table Coventry City and sitting in the relegation zone.

Boro bounced back with a positive result after beating Birmingham City 1-0 in the week although a 2-0 loss against Millwall yesterday may have brought them back to reality somewhat.

However, the Reds remain outside of the relegation zone as they currently sit 21st and two points clear of the bottom three.

Despite a loss yesterday, interim boss Leo Percovich insists it is still positive in the Boro camp as he told the Hartlepool Mail: “It’s very positive. The dressing room is very positive, for sure. The players are still alive.

“When people are talking about the expectations of the season, I think this could be a very good season for us.

“We’ve started bad, but it dent mean the season is gone. It doesn’t mean that it’s finished.

“A positive thing is that the team from the last game to this one, they feel more comfortable with the ball, they do more movements.

“Just day it was a battle and they finished exhausted after a hard week. It was a very emotional week.

“I felt the team really did run out of energy today, a little flat, because of everything in the hard game on Wednesday and the early goal cost us.

“You need to build step by step. The positive thing also is that when we came we were in the relegation places and now we are above.

“This is the first step and the second step now is to build wins. You can only build a style or a philosophy when you win first.”

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Middlesbrough players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Matthew Hoppe Yes No

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough will have hoped to go into this game after winning in the week and pick up another result so they will no doubt be disappointed to lose.

However, Millwall aren’t a bad side and one that were keen to get a result themselves.

As Percovich points out, after their poor start they are not going to transform over night but the performance seemed to be better yesterday.

They now have a week off until they are back in action against Blackburn and whilst that will be a hard game, Boro need to make sure they use the time off effectively in the hope that they can keep the mood high by getting another result at home next weekend.