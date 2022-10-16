Leo Percovich makes admission about Middlesbrough’s change in tactics against Blackburn Rovers

Despite having sacked Chris Wilder at the start of the month, Middlesbrough are yet to appoint a new boss with coach Leo Percovich having taken charge of things in the meantime.

Since Percovich has been in charge, Boro have won one but then lost two of their three games.

In general, the interim boss has kept things similar to how they were under Wilder opting for three at the back.

However, against Blackburn yesterday they switched to a back four in the second half of the game.

Boro were unable to find an equaliser in the second 45 minutes but Percovich admitted that he felt this change in formation improved his side’s performance.

However, he did concede that the uncertainty over his future at the club is the reason why he didn’t implement this change sooner as he told Teesside Live: “I’m enjoying now this moment, even if it is difficult to take because of the way things are and the table.

“But I am enjoying the role and I am enjoying trying to help the team find a way to win. I would enjoy bringing a style that I really like, but it is very short the time game to game for which to prepare.

“So I have to take the best that I can from every training session. But you can also try too much and put too many things into the brain, so you need to do things slowly.

“If you want to make a big change like the system or something like this, then you need a little more time for sure.

“The second half is an important moment because it shows whether we are divided or whether we are a unit. You’re 2-0 down at home and in another team or another club, that’s when you crack. But they stuck together and tried to figure out the game.

“They tried to get the ball up and it brought our goal. The goal happened in the way that we had been training for in the week.

“I haven’t seen the numbers yet, but we started the second half very well and for a team like Blackburn who like to keep the ball and dominate possession, we controlled the game. That was the reaction we wanted.”

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Middlesbrough flops from over the years?

1 of 25 True or False: Middlesbrough paid more than €10million to sign Afonso Alves? True False

The Verdict:

Although Middlesbrough failed to come away from the game with any points, it’s clear that the interim manager felt enthused by the performance he saw in the second half which could possibly encourage them to try playing four at the back going forward.

You can understand why he said he has found it hard to implement big changes so far though as he currently doesn’t know how long he will be in a job so has to take training day by day rather that starting a project that could be interrupted at any point.

The Boro board will be keen to get the next appointment right so you can understand why they are taking their time. However, you have to feel for Percovich too as he doesn’t know how long he will have to try and make a difference.