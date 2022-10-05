Leo Percovich issues passionate message to Middlesbrough supporters ahead of Birmingham clash

Middlesbrough go into tonight’s Championship clash with Birmingham City under a new temporary era with no permanent manager in the dugout.

Chris Wilder’s appointment back in November to replace Neil Warnock was supposed to eventually be a promotion-winning one, but after falling just short of the play-offs last season and a poor start to the current campaign, owner Steve Gibson relieved the 55-year-old of his duties earlier this week.

There is no clear favourite to replace Wilder at the Riverside Stadium, although Rob Edwards is the name that has been talked about the most, so for the visit of the Blues to Teesside this evening – and possibly for the trip to Millwall on Saturday – first-team coach Leo Percovich will assume control of the team.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Percovich has had two stints on the coaching staff at Boro, first being hired in 2013 by Aitor Karanka before departing in 2017, and then returning in 2019 under the guidance of Jonathan Woodgate.

Known for being passionate at times on the touchline, Percovich has attempted to get the Boro fanbase going with a message before the players head into action against John Eustace’s side tonight.

“The players and us all know that we have to be better,” Percovich said, per the Hartlepool Mail. “For the quality, the squad and for who we are as a club, we have to be better. We are ready for that and we are going to show that we are. “It is in our blood, it’s a red passion, it’s a red love, it’s Boro and Teessiders. “It’s something that makes us different to every other club around the world. “No matter what kind of situation when things are going wrong, when things are undoubtful, nobody cracks, nobody crumbles and we stick together. “We are forged in steel and iron. That’s why wherever we go, everybody knows we are Middlesbrough.” The Verdict A passionate message from Percovich isn’t guaranteed to get the players going, but it certainly will spring the supporters into life. Every Middlesbrough fan knows what the club means to Percovich, especially after the personal tragedies he had during his spell away before he returned, so he will be going into tonight’s match looking to impress. And even though there’s probably no chance that Percovich will be considered for the head coach role on a full-time basis – if he even wants to be considered – there is a chance there for the Uruguayan to kick-start Boro’s season after their struggles. Should Boro defeat Birmingham tonight then they will be out of the relegation zone, and if that happens, then Percovich’s reputation will increase by leading the team to that success.