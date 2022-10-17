Leo Percovich identifies issue Middlesbrough need to swiftly address

Interim boss Leo Percovich has identified a problem that needs solving at Middlesbrough, with the Uruguayan manager speaking to the Gazette Live about the way his side start matches.

The Teesside club were two goals down inside the first 17 minutes on Saturday afternoon against Blackburn Rovers, giving themselves a real battle to get back into the game.

Duncan Watmore managed to pull a goal back for the hosts in the 45th minute, however, it was not enough as Boro suffered a seventh defeat of this Championship campaign.

Identifying a worrying trend that needs to be addressed, interim boss Percovich told the Gazette Live: “The group has another big game on Wednesday.

“It’s an important game where we’re looking to win away for the first time in the season. This is something that should keep us motivated. And especially with the way that the team finished today, we can’t be too disappointed.

“We need to stick with the positive things from this game because, when you are fixing, we have to take the positives and focus on the improvements. We were better on the ball, created more and had more penetration, and now we need to fix the moments in which we switch off in games.

“Especially early, it is a pattern that has happened here from the beginning [of the season] and something that we really need to improve on.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough have given themselves a steep cliff to climb on too many occasions already this season, shooting themselves in the foot from the onset.

Whilst performances have typically improved as the matches wear on, they need to be avoiding these situations altogether.

With the hectic nature of the Championship meaning that another game is coming on Wednesday, that will be the perfect opportunity to eliminate the trend that has been halting their progress.

Boro possess a rather favourable run of fixtures coming up, a run of games that can help them escape the situation they are currently in.