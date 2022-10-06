Leo Percovich explains inclusion of exciting Middlesbrough talent after Boro defeat Birmingham City

Hayden Hackney was handed a start last night as Middlesbrough ran out as 1-0 winners at home against Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old was a surprise inclusion in interim manager Leo Percovich’s starting XI, with the temporary Boro boss making some interesting decisions before kick-off.

The impressive midfielder, who had been named on the bench twice before last night’s start, has regularly been featuring for the club’s U23s this season.

Sharing his thoughts on the talented midfielder, and explaining his decision to hand Hackney minutes from the start last night, Percovich told the Gazette Live: “The choice was made because when we saw him in training he deserved it. How much courage did Hayden Hackney need tonight? Bottom three, young boy starting in the Championship. That shows how much I trusted him. I trusted him and I trusted the other 10-15 players to be good tonight. He wasn’t alone because they all supported him.

“Don’t forget, Hayden Hackney is from Middlesbrough, he is from our academy. He is one of us. Imagine for him the dream to play tonight in his stadium, in front of his crowd. A dream for the boy. That’s a message for the people of the city too. Anybody can be there. We’re representing them too. Hayden represents to kids that they can live their dreams.”

The verdict

Hackney starting last night’s fixture was by no means a token gesture, it is reflective of the progress he has made within the club’s U23s set up.

Sometimes, when in the position that Middlesbrough are in, it becomes harder to select younger players with limited experience.

Putting in a good shift, offering threat going forward, and being gritty and intelligent out of possession, there is certainly scope for the young midfielder to feature more regularly as the season progresses.

It will also be interesting to see how much time Percovich is given at the helm, after what was a strong display last night.