Highlights Sunderland and Leeds both aim to win promotion to the Premier League, but Leeds is currently doing better.

Leo Hjelde believes Sunderland's squad is as good as Leeds', despite the age and experience difference.

The Championship table and experience of Leeds' squad suggest they are a better team than Sunderland.

Sunderland and Leeds both have the same goal this season - to win promotion to the Premier League - but the Elland Road residents are having a better go of it than the Black Cats currently are.

Leeds find themselves in a four-way battle for the top two spots in the Championship table, with Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town being the other contenders. Sunderland, on the other hand, are in the thick of the battle for the playoffs. They sit eighth in the Championship, just one point off Hull City, who occupy the final playoff spot.

With the players that Leeds were able to keep, and the youth of Sunderland's side, it's understandable that the Whites have a slightly higher aspiration, even though their end goal is shared. That said, there is one man who's had the inside look at both of these teams this season (Leo Hjelde) and he doesn't see much of a difference.

Leo Hjelde thinks Sunderland have as good of a squad as Leeds

The 20-year-old defender joined Sunderland from Leeds a couple of days before the close of the January transfer window. He had only featured once for Farke this season, in a 45-minute cameo in the side's first game of the campaign.

Hjelde has only been with the Black Cats for a week, and only played in one game for them, but he already believes that the group of players that Sunderland have is as good as the one at Elland Road.

"If you look at the Sunderland squad compared to the one at Leeds, I don’t really think there’s any difference in terms of quality," said the Norwegian, as per the Northern Echo.

"The biggest difference is probably the age of the squad. We probably don’t have as much experience here. But the quality of the boys is definitely right up there.

Hjelde praised the club's philosophy of signing young, talented players, and he added that he's: "very pleased," with what he's found already at the Stadium of Light.

Related The Championship table since Sunderland appointed Mick Beale Beale hasn't enjoyed the best start to life at the Stadium of Light - and we have delved deeper into his time on Wearside.

Leo Hjelde's Sunderland-Leeds comparison is bold, to say the least

If we're being realistic, what else was he supposed to say? He couldn't go from one promotion-hopeful to another and say 'Yeah, the club that I used to be at had much better players'. Even if that's what he believed, he'd never reveal it publicly.

But he has said that Sunderland's squad is as good as Leeds', so you have to take him on his word that he believes in it. It's hard not to argue against it, given the aforementioned age and inexperience in the Sunderland ranks compared to the top-level experience that runs through the core of United's side.

Number of Leeds and Sunderland players with Premier League appearances Sunderland 2 Leeds 22

Other than Hjelde, the only current Black Cat to play a single minute in the Premier League is Mason Burtsow, whose combined time on the pitch in top flight games adds up to 16 minutes.

The only comparison you can make between the two is purely based on their talent, but talent alone doesn't make you as good as a team like Leeds. Not only does the Championship table point to the Whites having a better team than Sunderland, but so does the experience of Farke's squad.