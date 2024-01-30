Highlights Sunderland sign Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde on a four-and-a-half year deal, hoping to offer him more first-team minutes than his previous club.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sunderland confirmed the signing of Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light which will keep him at the Wearside club until the summer of 2028.

Hjelde registered just one Championship appearance for the Whites during the current season before his transfer to the Black Cats, and will hope that his new boss Mick Beale will be able to offer him more first-team minutes than that of Daniel Farke.

The Norway youth international spent the second half of the 2022/23 Championship season on loan at Rotherham United and helped the Millers maintain their second tier status, making 13 appearances for the club, then managed by Matt Taylor.

Hjelde made two Premier League appearances for the Whites, which both came during the 2021/22 season, in which the Yorkshire outfit avoided relegation by just three points at the expense of Burnley, who went on to lift the 2022/23 Championship title.

Hjelde delivers message to the Elland Road faithful

Following his exit from the Whites to the Black Cats, the defender posted on Instagram: "As you all (have) maybe seen I’ve decided to leave Leeds.

"I want to say a massive thanks to all my teammates over the years, coaching staff and medical team and obviously the fans!

"I’ve loved every single minute of my time here and hopefully this isn’t the last dance and I will see you guys in the future.

"All the best for the rest of the season.

"MOT."

This post shows that despite not making as many appearances for the Whites as he would have liked, Hjelde still built a special relationship with all involved at the Whites, from teammates and staff to fans.

Hjelde could be a perfect fit for the Black Cats

The Mackems are battling to claim a top-six spot and compete in the Championship play-offs for the second consecutive season following last season's largely successful campaign, but unfortunate loss in the play-off semi-final to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

The Black Cats have struggled for consistency lately, winning two out of their last four Championship games, but losing the other two which makes Sunday's clash with North East rivals Middlesbrough even more important.

Throughout the season, the Wearsiders' young talent has shone through as talisman Jack Clarke, 23, is the second tier's fourth top goalscorer with 13 goals so far this season, while teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham has also caught the eye at the Stadium of Light this season.

At just 20 years old, Hjelde will add to the youthful contingent who are producing the goods for the Black Cats, while Beale will hope that Hjelde's quality can help see his side over the line into a play-off spot.

Following the departure of Lynden Gooch to Stoke City, and the long-term injury suffered by Dennis Cirkin, Beale is short of options in the full-back department, so Hjelde should be given plenty of playing time.

After failing to be a regular for the Whites, Hjelde now has the opportunity to show how good he really is for the Black Cats, and could even come back to haunt his former club in the event that the Mackems earn promotion via the play-offs at the potential expense of Farke's men.