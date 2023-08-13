Highlights Ajax and Lens have agreed deals worth £10m with Middlesbrough for Chuba Akpom.

Akpom's time at Middlesbrough seemed to be ending last summer, but he managed to revive his career.

Sheffield United, who were also interested in Akpom, may miss out due to their inability to meet Middlesbrough's valuation.

European sides Ajax and Lens have agreed £10m deals with Middlesbrough to lure Chuba Akpom away from the Riverside, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in recent months, with the player recording 28 league goals for Boro last term after managing to revive his career on Teesside.

Last summer, it looked as though Akpom's time at the Riverside was coming to an end with the player seemingly not part of Chris Wilder's plans - but Boro didn't manage to secure a sufficient number of forwards before the 2022/23 campaign began and this allowed the ex-Arsenal man to force his way back into the first team.

Doing well under Wilder during the early stages of the season and continuing to thrive under Michael Carrick, the Teesside club could become the victims of their own success with Akpom who has proved his worth.

With Boro triggered a 12-month extension option in his contract, his deal at the Riverside doesn't expire until next summer but the fact he has less than a year left on his current contract has allowed sides to swoop in and try and negotiate a sensible deal for the 27-year-old.

What's the latest on Chuba Akpom's situation?

With Ajax and Lens agreeing deals in the region of £10m, personal terms will now need to be negotiated and this is not expected to be an issue for either side.

At this stage, the player is currently deciding which move would be best for him, with both sides competing in the top tiers of their respective countries.

Ajax are giants in Dutch football and Akpom may have a good chance to make his name there - but a switch to France may also be appealing for the player.

The attacker has already made moves to Belgium and Greece in the past, so a switch abroad wouldn't intimidate him.

Sheffield United set to miss out on Chuba Akpom

Although the Blades were in the race for the 28-goal forward, they haven't been able to match Boro's valuation and that may not come as a surprise despite the fact they have sold Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Spending a sizeable amount on Gustavo Hamer, United will be wary about the potential consequences of spending too much, having been the subject of off-field speculation about their finances last season.

Although being in the Premier League has given them the license to spend a decent amount, they will know a quick return to the Championship is a possibility.

Should Sheffield United make a last-ditch move for Chuba Akpom?

If they have the funds to agree a £10m deal, they should look to get this over the line because a replacement is needed for Ndiaye and Akpom could be that man.

Although it could be argued that Akpom has only enjoyed one very good season on Teesside, the fact he showed such promise makes him a player worth spending money on.

With less than one year left on his deal though, you can understand why they may not want to pay too much, with the Blades needing to watch their spending.

They could potentially use the loan market instead to recruit a player and this is one reason why they don't need to panic if they miss out on Akpom.

The attacker would have been a good signing for them though.