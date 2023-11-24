Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form has been impressive, with 7 wins in 9 games, placing them tenth in the Championship, just two points away from the play-offs.

Liam Manning will be managing Bristol City in his first home game, with the team sitting one position and two points behind Middlesbrough, making for an intriguing match.

Michael Carrick's lineup for the game could include key players like Seny Dieng, Lukas Engel, Paddy McNair, and Josh Coburn, who have been performing well and contributing to the team's success.

Middlesbrough will be looking to continue their impressive recent form when they return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon, after the November international break.

Michael Carrick's side claimed an impressive 1-0 win over league leaders Leicester City in the last game before the break, their seventh win in nine in the league.

That run has seen them climb to tenth in the table, two points adrift of the play-offs, as they again push for promotion to the Premier League.

This latest task sees them make the long trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, in what will be Liam Manning's first home game in charge of the club.

The Robins currently sit one position and two points behind 'Boro in the standings, all of which could make this an intriguing encounter.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 10th Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11th Bristol City 16 0 22 As of 23rd November 2023

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Middlesbrough lineup Carrick could name for this clash with Bristol City, using the 4-2-3-1 formation they have employed for much of the season so far.

Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng

Dieng has been has been an ever present between the posts for Middlesbrough since his summer move from QPR, so should once again retain that role at Ashton Gate.

Left-Back: Lukas Engel

Engel is another summer signing who has become increasingly more reliable for 'Boro as the season has gone on, so he too ought to keep his place in the starting XI for this one.

Centre Back: Paddy McNair

Middlesbrough were dealt a big blow this week with confirmation that Darragh Lenihan will miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. That should mean Paddy McNair keeps his place in the XI, and he will be on a high after helping Northern Ireland to an excellent win over Denmark in midweek.

Centre Back: Dael Fry

One constant in Middlesbrough's defence in the Championship this season has been Dael Fry, with the 26-year-old featuring in every league game this season, a run that ought to continue against Bristol City, given his importance to the side.

Right-Back: Rav van den Berg

Despite naturally being a centre back, van den Berg has played mostly on the right of defence for 'Boro this season, a role he looks well set to continue in on Saturday, with Tommy Smith already ruled out for the rest of the season.

Centre Midfield: Hayden Hackney

Hackney is already becoming a key player in the centre of the park for 'Boro, and given he should be full of confidence after his exploits with England's Under 21s during the international break, ought to be in line to continue in 'Boro's starting lineup against Bristol City.

Centre Midfield: Jonny Howson

With the likes of Lewis O'Brien and Riley McGree absent through injury, the experience and presence of club captain Howson will likely be needed again for Middlesbrough this weekend.

Left Wing: Sam Greenwood

Middlesbrough top league goalscorer this season with four, Leeds loanee Greenwood ought to be on a high after his excellent free-kick that secured the win over Leicester last time out, which should keep him in the side for this one.

Attacking Midfield: Matt Crooks

Crooks has the most assists in the Championship for Middlesbrough this season, with four to his name, so his creativity is another asset Carrick and his side may well look to at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Right Wing: Isaiah Jones

Capable of playing in a variety of roles on the right, Jones has often found himself in an advanced position this season, with his good form in that job meaning it is one he ought to keep against the Robins this weekend.

Centre Forward: Josh Coburn

Having started each of Middlesbrough's last ten Championship games, Coburn looks to have established himself as Carrick's preferred centre forward option for the time being, and with three goals and one assist in that period, he may be well set to keep his place in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Bristol City.