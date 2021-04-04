Lenihan in, Mulgrew out: The dream Blackburn Rovers XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

It has been a rather disappointing season so far for Blackburn Rovers.

A run of just one win from their last 13 games has seen Tony Mowbray’s side plummet down the Championship table, and they now sit 15th in the second-tier standings.

As a result, those early season hopes of breaking into the play-off places have long since evaporated for the Ewood Park club, who may still need to claim a few more points from somewhere to ensure they are not dragged into a relegation battle at the wrong end of the table.

Here, though we’re turning our focus away from the current campaign, to take a look back at some of those who have made a more positive impact at Ewood Park over the past few years.

To do that, we’ve put together our Blackburn Rovers team of the decade, using a 4-3-3 formation that has become rather familiar to fans of the club in recent months, but with the hope it could have a more positive influence than it has done in recent weeks.