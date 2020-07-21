Leipzig expecting Leeds to shell out after latest director claims

Jean-Kevin Augustin is a name that could well stick around in Leeds United’s minds this summer and perhaps not for the right reasons.

The striker signed in January but did not play much in the months after, thanks to a poor injury record and general lack of fitness.

Indeed, the loan came to an end but the real issue has been the claimed clause in the deal that says Leeds must cough up some big money now that they have been promoted to make the loan permanent.

Obviously, they don’t want to do that because they do not want to keep him but Leipzig maintain that they cannot get out of it, with sporting director Markus Krösche having this to say about the attacker’s situation – as per Kicker via BuliNews.

“Leeds have been promoted, which means the purchase option has been activated.

“When the contractual agreements were negotiated in January, all involved parties were in complete control of their actions. I expect that things will now move in the appropriate decision.”

The Verdict

Leipzig do not appear to be budging any time soon and that has got to be a worry for Leeds.

Clearly, some legal wrangling is going to be needed and it remains to be seen if the Whites can get out of paying a hefty sum of money for a player that they essentially do not want.

It’s a real fiasco, but Whites fans will hope those running the club can get them out of this situation.