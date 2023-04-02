Former Stoke City figure Mark Cartwright could potentially come in as Huddersfield Town's new director of football with prospective owner Kevin Nagle weighing up this appointment, according to Alan Nixon.

Leigh Bromby is currently the man in the role but amid a very poor season with the Terriers still in danger of being relegated, he has been the subject of criticism on social media from many of the club's supporters.

Nagle's popularity at the John Smith's Stadium is at the other end of the scale at this stage with the businessman potentially helping to save the club from administration, although his deal to take control of the club is yet to be given the green light by the EFL.

Why has Leigh Bromby been criticised?

Following the departure of Carlos Corberan, Bromby and other key Huddersfield figures decided to place Danny Schofield in charge, but it proved to be a miserable spell for the 42-year-old who hasn't enjoyed the best time at Doncaster Rovers either.

Following Schofield's dismissal, they then went on to appoint another inexperienced boss with Mark Fotheringham coming in from Hertha Berlin but failing to guide the Terriers out of relegation danger, something that led to his sacking in February.

Neil Warnock has come in since then - but they are still in real danger of going down with the Terriers' recruitment failing to pay dividends for them for much of the campaign - with Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo's departures being sorely felt.

What's the current state of play with Mark Cartwright?

The 50-year-old is currently out in the United States as sporting director of the United Soccer League - and works in Florida as part of his role.

According to Nixon, he would need to be persuaded to leave that role to take up the job at the John Smith's Stadium, with Nagle potentially able to make him an attractive offer.

It has also been claimed that he would be responsible for picking Neil Warnock's successor in West Yorkshire if he was appointed to the role - and that level of responsibility could tempt him to make a return from the US.

Would this be a good move from Huddersfield Town?

It does feel like a change could benefit everyone, not just to refocus minds but also to change the atmosphere because Bromby isn't the most popular figure in West Yorkshire right now.

Regardless of whether they remain in their current division or go down, the supporters may not trust Bromby to take them forward and with that, Cartwright could be a popular appointment.

Previously working at Stoke City before his departure from the bet365 Stadium in July, the 50-year-old has the experience of previously working at a top-tier club and played a part in keeping the Potters at the top level for so long.

It would be naive not to mention the Potters' heavy period of spending in the summer of 2018 - because that turned out to be costly for the club who then had to tighten their belts and ensure they remained within financial fair play guidelines.

But he probably won't have too much to spend at Huddersfield and it will be interesting to see how he manages to work within a tight budget.