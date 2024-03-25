Highlights Southampton could impact Leeds United's promotion push, says Leigh Bromby.

This is because the Saints still have to play Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester away from home this term.

Russell Martin#s side are still in the promotion mix themselves.

Former Leeds United player Leigh Bromby believes Southampton could have a big say on the Whites' promotion push because they have still got to play some of their automatic promotion rivals, speaking to Sky Sports.

The West Yorkshire side have gone unbeaten in the league in 2024 and this has given them a real chance of securing a top-two place.

With Leicester City and Ipswich Town previously thriving, it looked as though Leeds would have to settle for the play-offs, but Daniel Farke's side have remained in the mix and recent results have allowed them to climb to the top of the Championship table.

The Foxes may have a game in hand over them, but the Whites are the team with the momentum at the moment and that arguably makes the latter the favourites to seal automatic promotion.

Four teams are still in contention for a top-two place, with the Saints able to climb back into the race if they can win six points from six from their two games in hand.

Leigh Bromby on how Southampton could impact Leeds United's automatic promotion push

Speaking of Russell Martin's side, they still have Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester to play.

Taking on Ipswich away from home on April 1st, they also travel to Leicester on the 23rd of that month and Leeds on 4th May.

With this in mind, Bromby believes the Saints could have a real impact on Leeds' quest for promotion.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Leeds Live), he said: "All teams have to win now.

"You've seen the Championship and how it is set up from the top to the bottom; all teams have got something to play for which makes it such an exciting league. It is why we love the Championship and there is the interest around it.

"I feel Leeds at the moment are in that place now where you can't see them getting beaten, particularly at home where they have not lost all season. I can't see them getting beaten at home until the end of the season.

"The one team that will have a little say in it is Southampton. They play all three teams: Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich."

Leeds United should be looking to go unbeaten between now and the end of the season

It won't be an easy task, but going unbeaten could be crucial for the Whites during such a tight automatic promotion race.

Making the most of a favourable run, they now face some more difficult tests.

Watford (a) won't be easy this Friday, but they can pick up a result there, and you would expect them to go unbeaten against everyone at home.

In terms of their other away games, they face Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers.

Coventry will be a tough test, Boro will also be a difficult game if Michael Carrick's side perform well and QPR may be fighting for their lives when the clash at Loftus Road happens.