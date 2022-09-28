Leigh Bromby makes admission about Huddersfield Town’s appointment of Mark Fotheringham

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, has confirmed that Mark Fotheringham was the club’s “first choice” to succeed Danny Schofield as head coach from their first meeting together.

Fotheringham’s appointment as Huddersfield’s head coach has been confirmed today, with the 38-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a deal with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Discussing the recruitment process within the announcement, Bromby has outlined how Fotheringham impressed during the club’s first meeting with the Scot.

“We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next Head Coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting,” Bromby told the club’s media.

“His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the Club, and we also believe he can also add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.”

Fotheringham’s most recent role was with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga where he worked under Felix Magath.

Bromby continued: “Mark has worked at some top clubs with some of the best coaches around. His most recent spell came last season at a big city side in Hertha Berlin under a manager who has been right at the top of the game for many successful years in Felix Magath. Before that, he worked under Michael Henke at Ingolstadt – a man who has won the Champions League twice as a coach. That adds to his other experience across the UK and Europe that he’s accumulated as a coach and a player since the age of 16.

“He believes in an aggressive, intense, front-foot style of play, just as we do. That was vitally important.

“The ability to lead and motivate our squad and staff was also high on the requirements for this appointment, and they are qualities that Mark exudes naturally. You feel it when you meet him, and that is backed up by the testimony of many big names in football who he’s worked with, both alongside him as a coach and as a player under him.”

The job at Huddersfield is a far from easy one, with Fotheringham inheriting a squad that’s won only twice in their opening nine fixtures of the season. That’s cost Schofield his job and left Town 23rd in the Championship table.

Concluding, Bromby said: “I know that Huddersfield Town fans will get right behind Mark, the coaching staff, and the players as we work together to drive us up the Sky Bet Championship table.”

Narcís Pèlach, Paul Harsley and Paul Clements (head of goalkeeping) have all been retained from the previous regime.

The Verdict

Firstly, what Bromby has outlined here that Fotheringham was the club’s first choice after that initial meeting, is something fans are going to have to accept as the truth.

Looking at it in that light, it’s encouraging for Huddersfield.

Whilst Fotheringham wasn’t everyone’s first choice, he was clearly someone that impressed the club – and that’s important. It should encourage supporters that his ideas, philosophy and attitude align.

The proof will be in the results and the jury will still be out on the appointment until things improve on the pitch but, for now, it’s probably wise to accept the decision, take Bromby’s comments at face value and get behind the 38-year-old.

