Leif Davis update emerges following Ipswich Town’s victory over Exeter City

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Leif Davis sustained an issue with his hamstring and is now set to be assessed.

Davis was withdrawn in the second-half of yesterday’s clash with Exeter City after picking up this problem.

Ipswich produced an assured display at St James Park as they managed to secure all three points in their showdown with the Grecians.

Freddie Ladapo opened the scoring for the Blues as he headed home from close range after being teed up by Marcus Harness in the first-half.

Following the break, Exeter goalkeeper Jamal Blackman prevented Cameron Humphreys and Ladapo from extending Ipswich’s advantage by producing two smart saves.

The Tractor Boys scored their second goal of the afternoon in the 68th minute as Harness headed an effort past Blackman from Davis’ corner.

As a result of this victory, Ipswich closed the gap between them and league leaders Plymouth Argyle to two points.

After this latest triumph, McKenna shared a brief update on Davis.

Speaking to TWTD about the full-back, the Ipswich boss said: “I’ve not seen or heard yet.

“He felt his hamstring, so I’m not sure.

“Hopefully tightness, but we’ll have to see.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be hoping that Davis’ issue does not turn out to be too serious as the left-back has established himself as a key member of the club’s squad since sealing a move to Portman Road earlier this year.

In the 18 league matches that he has participated in, Davis has made 1.6 tackles and 2.9 key passes per fixture and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09.

Having registered his sixth assist of the season in yesterday’s clash, the former Leeds United man will be determined to add to this particular tally when he is fit enough to feature again.

With Ipswich set to take on Portsmouth in the second round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, Vincent-Young may be utilised at left-back in this fixture if Davis is unavailable for selection.

Vincent-Young will be determined to impress in this fixture as he has only made six starts in all competitions for the Blues this season.

