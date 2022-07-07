Leif Davis from Leeds to Ipswich Town: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Leeds United‘s Leif Davis spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

Although the Cherries had a successful campaign, winning promotion to the Premier League, it was not so successful for Davis.

Limited to just 12 Championship appearances, largely through injury, things did not play out how Leeds nor the player would have envisaged at the start of the season.

That being said, though, there is now another club interested in securing his services for the season.

What do we know so far?

That team is Ipswich Town, who, according to reports, want to bring the 22-year-old to Portman Road this summer.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys have shown a strong interest in the left-back, with Kieran McKenna looking to strengthen his options ahead of the League One campaign, which kicks off later this month.

25 quiz questions about Ipswich Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Where was Kieran McKenna born? Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland Wales

Is it likely to happen?

You’d have to say that there is a good chance this one will happen.

At 22-years-old, Davis needs to be playing regularly and get a full playing season under his belt, and he isn’t going to get that at Leeds United.

The Whites spent big on a left-back last summer in Junior Firpo, and have also been linked with a move for Stoke City full-back Josh Tymon in recent days.

If Tymon arrived. Davis would find himself even further down the pecking order, and he is already rather low.

DorsetLive reported back in May that another loan for Davis this upcoming season was likely, but at a team at a lower level that Bournemouth or Leeds.

Ipswich are certainly that given they’re in League One, but as the club should be competing at the sharp end of the third tier next season, this is a move the Whites and Davis should be excited about.

Davis would be a good addition to the Ipswich back-line, and the move to Portman Road would likely offer him the game time he so desperately needs.

Indeed, this is a deal you can certainly see getting done.