Leif Davis shares Ipswich Town message after Leeds United exit confirmed

Leif Davis completed a loan move from Leeds United to Ipswich Town yesterday evening.

The 22-year-old became the sixth summer signing at Portman Road after signing terms on a permanent deal.

Davis heads to Portman Road on a three year deal, with the Tractor Boys holding the option to trigger a further year.

Speaking on social media following the announcement, Davis shared his excitement and eagerness to get the season going.

“Delighted to have signed for @ipswichtown.” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get started and to meet you all on Saturday💙.”

Ipswich Town get their 2022/23 League One campaign underway at Portman Road this weekend with a tie against Bolton Wanderers lined up.

Kick-off in Suffolk is set for 3PM.

The Verdict

This is a really good move for Leif Davis.

Heading to Portman Road should yield plenty of game time for the young defender, and doing so at the sharp end of League One is great opportunity to show what he can do.

Things did not quite go to plan at Bournemouth last term whilst on loan with the Cherries, but sometimes that happens in football.

This chance to work under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich should be good for the 22-year-old’s development, and, there is real potential for the club to get promotion this season, which would allow Davis to take the step up to the Championship once again.

All in all, there is plenty to like on this one.