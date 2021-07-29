Leif Davis reveals the Leeds United player who encouraged him to seal Bournemouth transfer

Bournemouth defender Leif Davis has revealed Leeds United midfielder and England international Kalvin Phillips played a crucial part in his temporary move to the Cherries, speaking in his first interview on the south coast.

After Diego Rico’s departure to Real Sociedad on Monday, the Cherries were in desperate need of a left-back and after being linked with a move south for the past couple of weeks, the 21-year-old finally put pen to paper on a season-long loan agreement.

Leeds United first poached Davis back in 2018 from Morecambe and initially joined the Whites’ youth team, but has made the odd appearance for the senior squad over the past three seasons.

With that limited amount of experience under his belt and a valuable few years being nurtured by the Premier League outfit, they now believe he’s ready for regular first-team football and have sent their prospect to a team who will be hoping to compete for promotion to the top flight next term.

This loan may not have happened without Kalvin Phillips according to Davis – and the England international was in communication with former Leeds teammate and current Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook about this potential move before it materialised.

Speaking to the Cherries’ media team after the signing was announced, the left-back said: “He (Phillips) helped me out a lot.

“He wants me to get back to playing football again, enjoying the football and he said he’d spoken to Lewis (Cook).

“Lewis said to Kalvin that I would love it down here and that he’d look after me. All the lads are top lads. As soon as Kalvin told me that, I just couldn’t wait to get down.”

Davis joins Emiliano Marcondes as Scott Parker’s second signing of the signing and is unlikely to be the last with a new goalkeeper at the top of their transfer agenda, after seeing former first-choice shot-stopper Asmir Begovic move on to Everton last week.

The Verdict:

Although it’s great to know Kalvin Phillips is looking out for the 21-year-old who will be looking to kick on after a lack of senior minutes in recent seasons, the fact he will also have a mentor at Bournemouth in Lewis Cook is arguably even more important.

This will be Davis’ first time in the Championship and with the Cherries expected to be competing for promotion in the next 12 months, this is a huge amount of pressure to put on someone who will need time to adapt to the second tier and the possibility of playing every week.

Cook will help to ease the left-back into life on the south coast, provide moral support and help him to thrive under Scott Parker who will be expecting great things from him after appearing for the Whites in the Premier League.

This support will be especially important considering the fact it will be the Leeds United man’s first loan spell away from Elland Road, after becoming accustomed to life in West Yorkshire in the past three years.