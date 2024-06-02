Ipswich Town are preparing for life in the Premier League after their promotion from the Championship.

The Tractor Boys were only promoted from League One last season, but they seamlessly made the step up to the Championship, and they secured back-to-back promotions after a remarkable campaign.

Despite operating on a much lower budget than many of their promotion rivals, Ipswich sealed second place behind champions Leicester City, accumulating an impressive 96 points, and they will return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years next season.

There had been fears that the Tractor Boys could lose manager Kieran McKenna this summer amid interest from Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United, but the 38-year-old ended speculation over his future when he signed a new long-term contract at Portman Road.

Ipswich are yet to confirm their retained list, but as well as offering extensions to those whose contracts expire this summer, they may look to tie down those who have just one year remaining on their current deals.

We looked at which Tractor Boys players are set to leave the club in the summer of 2025 - as things stand.

Luke Woolfenden

Defender Woolfenden came through the Ipswich academy, and after spells out on loan with Bromley and Swindon Town, he began to establish himself in the first team in the 2019-20 season.

Woolfenden starred as the Tractor Boys won promotion from League One last season, and he remained a regular in the Championship this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has become an integral part of the Ipswich defence under McKenna, and having been with the club since the age of 11, he will be hoping his incredible journey at Portman Road will continue for years to come - he does have a one-year option held by Ipswich to extend his contract however.

George Edmundson

Defender Edmundson joined Ipswich from Rangers in the summer of 2021, but it has been a frustrating few years for him.

Edmundson lost his place in the second half of last season, and he struggled to break up the partnership of Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess this campaign, making just 15 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old remains an important part of the squad, and he is trusted by McKenna to come into the team and perform when called upon, but he could look to move on this summer in search of regular football.

Elkan Baggott

Defender Baggott came through the Ipswich academy, but he has found it tough to establish himself in the first team.

Baggott has previously spent time out on loan with King's Lynn Town, Gillingham and Cheltenham Town, and he spent the second half of last season on loan with Bristol Rovers in League One, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 14 appearances for the Gas.

Rovers manager Matt Taylor praised Baggott for his performances during his temporary spell at the Memorial Stadium, but with Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson and Axel Tuanzebe all ahead of him in the pecking order at Portman Road, another loan move seems likely this summer.

Leif Davis

Defender Davis joined Ipswich from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, and he has been one of the most exciting players in the EFL over the last two years.

Davis scored three goals and provided 14 assists in 46 appearances to help the Tractor Boys win promotion from League One last season, and he enjoyed an even better campaign this term, netting two goals and registering 21 assists in 44 games.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have both been linked with Davis in recent months, but promotion to the Premier League gives Ipswich an excellent chance of keeping hold of the 24-year-old - like Woolfenden, he has a one-year option in his contract which could take it until 2026.

Corrie Ndaba

Defender Ndaba is a product of the Ipswich academy, but he has only made five senior appearances for the club.

Ndaba has previously spent time out on loan with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town, and he spent last season at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old scored one goal and provided one assist in 37 appearances to help Killie to a fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership, but he seems highly unlikely to be part of McKenna's plans in the Premier League, and a permanent exit could be on the cards this summer.

Massimo Luongo

Midfielder Luongo joined Ipswich on a free transfer in January 2023 following his departure from Middlesbrough, and few could have predicted the impact he would make.

Luongo arrived at a time when the Tractor Boys' form was faltering, but his introduction to the team coincided with an excellent unbeaten run that saw the club secure promotion from League One.

There were question marks over whether Luongo would be able to perform in the Championship, but he certainly silenced those doubters, and his partnership with Sam Morsy in the middle of the park was crucial to Ipswich's promotion to the Premier League.

Luongo scored three goals and provided one assist in 44 appearances in all competitions this season, and he will be determined to prove himself in the top flight next term.

Wes Burns

Winger Burns arrived at Portman Road from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2021, and he is another player who has exceeded all expectations.

Burns played a key role in Ipswich's promotion this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, including netting the opening goal in the 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town on the final day that sealed the club's Premier League return.

The 29-year-old has become a regular for Wales at international level during his time in Suffolk, and he will be relishing the chance to show what he can do in the top flight.

Related Ipswich Town ramp up interest in £20m Chelsea starlet Omari Hutchinson is a key target for the Tractor Boys, who are keen to get an agreement over the line for him.

Marcus Harness

Winger Harness joined Ipswich from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022, and he has been an important part of their recent success.

Harness scored eight goals and provided three assists in 47 appearances to help the club to promotion from League One last season, and while he was mainly limited to substitute appearances this campaign, he still netted four goals and registered five assists in 39 games.

The 28-year-old has been a useful player to have in the squad this season, but it seems unlikely he will be a regular in the Premier League, and the Tractor Boys may look to cash in on him this summer - he is another that has a one-year option in his contract.

Freddie Ladapo

Striker Ladapo made the move to Ipswich from Rotherham United in the summer of 2022, and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 53 games as the Tractor Boys won promotion from League One.

Ladapo found his minutes limited in the Championship, and he joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January, but it did not work out for him at The Valley as he scored just once in 14 appearances for the Addicks.

McKenna will likely be keen to strengthen in the forward areas this summer, which would push Ladapo further down the pecking order, and the 31-year-old's exit looks inevitable.

Gassan Ahadme

Striker Ahadme joined Ipswich from Burton Albion in the summer of 2022, but he has found it tough at Portman Road, making just eight appearances for the club so far.

Ahadme returned to Burton on loan in January 2023, and he spent this season at Cambridge United, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances to help the U's to survival in League One.

The 23-year-old's form at Cambridge is unlikely to be enough for him to force his way into McKenna's plans, but it will have caught the eye of other clubs, and he should attract plenty of third tier interest this summer.